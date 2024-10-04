BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
And We Know 4.10.2024 Get a warrant. #FISA, huge comms, AZ win for LIFE, Big turn in TRUTH telling, Amazing! Pray
High Hopes
High Hopes
94 views • 04/11/2024

LT of And We Know


April 10, 2024


Folks, it appears that on April 8, the day of the eclipse, we notice the first big turnaround…on abortion. It is amazing news and I believe we will see more like this unfolding. Many are sharing videos on social media on what the Dems really believe..and more. We will also see patriots singing God Bless America by the thousands. Here we go.


Field of Greens: www.FieldofGreens.com promo code LT for 15% off

————————————————

Wellness Center www.twc.health/LT – code LT saves you $30 at checkout

—————————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

Whistleblower and #FISA vid https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1214


DOES POTUS KNOW WHERE THE BODIES ARE BURIED. https://t.me/GrasshopperChannel/9078


Hunter Biden-linked firm funded terror attacks in Russia – Moscow 04/09 https://t.me/No_BS_NewS/155831


The Dr. Phil Show Drops a Bomb on Insane Push to Transition Kids https://t.me/gracevb/11864


Joe Rogan has the last laugh when it comes to ivermectin. https://t.me/traceytray17/259258


Netflix came out with a documentary about 4chan, Qanon, and how bad anonymous posting is for society now that anons have started an awakening movement that cannot be stopped. Of course they are bringing January 6th into it. Sad. https://t.me/PepeMatter/19226


Kamala Harris says she's "had it, had it, had it" with restricting sexually explicit literature in elementary schools https://t.me/Tironianae/277314


Listen to this man - it will break your heart. Here is all the evidence you need that the open border is not about humanity - it is political. If you care about all these people, why not this brave man? https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/7167


Woke women put a sign on their house that said the land belongs to the natives and was stolen. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/63837

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

Locals: https://andweknowofficial.locals.com

Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/channel/3313ffd9-29c9-470f-96dd-dedc516c2fae

Clouthub Meetings: https://meetings.clouthub.com/partner/awk/


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4oltri-4.10.24-get-a-warrant.-fisa-huge-comms-az-win-for-life-big-turn-in-truth-te.html


Keywords
newsfisadeep statechristianarizonatruthabortionwarrantindictmentswinpraycommseclipsegod bless americaltand we knowexposing evilturnaround
