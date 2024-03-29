© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rumble.com/v4m152h-indiana-is-in-a-state-of-emergency...-for-preparedness.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8GHkksHi7aud/
The state of Indiana is in a "statewide disaster emergency" for.... preparedness. Say what now? Preparing for something can now be declared as a disaster emergency?
This is for the total solar eclipse of 2024.
Sign up for our free weekly-or-less newsletter, in which we share things that we don’t share anywhere else: https://non-toxic-home.org/