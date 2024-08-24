What They Don’t Want You To Know- Getting Started

ROCK (Reconciliation of Christ’s Kingdom)





I am a credentialed pastor with 27 years of ministry experience. I have recently been liberated from the censorship of organized religion, and started this new ministry. This is the beginning of my journey.





Below are the links to the source material referenced in the video:



https://x.com/justice_forum/status/1695536130437914855?s=61

https://x.com/rj_abel/status/1664566582964547584?s=61



https://x.com/media_laina/status/1792849915674279964?s=61

https://x.com/petersweden7/status/1821192568820134087?s=61

https://x.com/bgatesisapyscho/status/1822534186806202503?s=61

























