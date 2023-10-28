BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
New Knights Of St. John Paul II Seek To Reclaim World For Christ
High Hopes
40 views • 10/28/2023

John-Henry Westen Show


Oct 27, 2023


The new Knights of St. John Paul II aim to take back the world for Christ. With the devotion to the rosary as their bedrock prayer, the Knights go out in pairs into their towns to call upon the heavenly armies to battle the demonic forces in our world. To prepare them for spiritual warfare, Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas formally consecrated their efforts before the Blessed Sacrament. Join John-Henry Westen now as he learns about the founding of this new Catholic association and its important work. To become a knight and join this exciting prayer initiative, visit https://knightsofsaintjohnpaulii.org/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3runa7-new-knights-of-st.-john-paul-ii-seek-to-reclaim-world-for-christ.html

christcatholicspiritual warfarerosaryknightsjohn-henry westendemonic forcesbishop joseph stricklandst john paul iireclaim the worldheavenly armiesnew association
