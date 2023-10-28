John-Henry Westen Show





Oct 27, 2023





The new Knights of St. John Paul II aim to take back the world for Christ. With the devotion to the rosary as their bedrock prayer, the Knights go out in pairs into their towns to call upon the heavenly armies to battle the demonic forces in our world. To prepare them for spiritual warfare, Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas formally consecrated their efforts before the Blessed Sacrament. Join John-Henry Westen now as he learns about the founding of this new Catholic association and its important work. To become a knight and join this exciting prayer initiative, visit https://knightsofsaintjohnpaulii.org/





HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com





LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round





SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/





Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3runa7-new-knights-of-st.-john-paul-ii-seek-to-reclaim-world-for-christ.html