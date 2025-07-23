Prayer Radio.com Conversations Show 17 - with Guest Rev. Janet Moore CSL minister of the year 2020

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Prayers Radio.com 24/7, is a non-denominational spiritual radio station dedicated to providing continuous spiritual prayer for individuals of all faiths. We aim to create a safe and welcoming space for people to find comfort, peace, and connection through prayer. With 24/7 programming that includes prayers from various religious traditions, we strive to promote unity, understanding, and harmony among all listeners. Prayer Radio is here for you, whether you are seeking solace, guidance, or simply a moment of reflection. Join us on this journey of spiritual discovery and let us support you in your quest for inner peace and spiritual fulfillment. Tune in today and experience the power of prayer in your life.
00:00Janet Moore, a third-generation religious science minister.
02:16opening prayer focused on connecting to God's presence.
02:43Prayers Radio Live Episode
03:22Gratitude for Divine Connection
03:48Morning prayer routines
04:19Prayer Insights with Reverend Janet
08:24Manifestation and Emotional Alignment
09:53Embracing Prayer's Positive Outcomes
10:21Exploring the Essence of Prayer
10:55Morning Mindset and Intentions
12:02Manifestation and Emotional Alignment
14:40Morning Mindset and Intentions
16:05Challenges as Growth Opportunities
18:58Embracing Prayer's Positive Outcomes
21:08Mindfulness Through Thought Awareness
22:24Exploring the Essence of Prayer
23:09If you want to know what your consciousness is, look around
25:39Solutions Over Problems
26:32Exploring the Essence of Prayer
26:45Faith in Uncertain Outcomes
28:29Embracing Life's Spiritual Lessons
30:00Prayers Radio Live Episode