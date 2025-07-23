BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Prayer Radio.com Conversations Show 17 - with Guest Rev. Janet Moore CSL minister of the year 2020
1 month ago

Prayers Radio.com 24/7, is a non-denominational spiritual radio station dedicated to providing continuous spiritual prayer for individuals of all faiths. We aim to create a safe and welcoming space for people to find comfort, peace, and connection through prayer. With 24/7 programming that includes prayers from various religious traditions, we strive to promote unity, understanding, and harmony among all listeners. Prayer Radio is here for you, whether you are seeking solace, guidance, or simply a moment of reflection. Join us on this journey of spiritual discovery and let us support you in your quest for inner peace and spiritual fulfillment. Tune in today and experience the power of prayer in your life.

Keywords
spiritualprayerhelpholmescslnon denominationalscience of mindcenters for spiritual living
Chapters

00:00Janet Moore, a third-generation religious science minister.

02:16opening prayer focused on connecting to God's presence.

02:43Prayers Radio Live Episode

03:22Gratitude for Divine Connection

03:48Morning prayer routines

04:19Prayer Insights with Reverend Janet

08:24Manifestation and Emotional Alignment

09:53Embracing Prayer's Positive Outcomes

10:21Exploring the Essence of Prayer

10:55Morning Mindset and Intentions

12:02Manifestation and Emotional Alignment

14:40Morning Mindset and Intentions

16:05Challenges as Growth Opportunities

18:58Embracing Prayer's Positive Outcomes

21:08Mindfulness Through Thought Awareness

22:24Exploring the Essence of Prayer

23:09If you want to know what your consciousness is, look around

25:39Solutions Over Problems

26:32Exploring the Essence of Prayer

26:45Faith in Uncertain Outcomes

28:29Embracing Life's Spiritual Lessons

30:00Prayers Radio Live Episode

