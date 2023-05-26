The Shepherd Homes Group - Here to Guide You Home

The Shepherd Homes Group is a top 5 team in the greater Washington, D.C. area, top 1% in the nation & the top Military Realtor in the DMV. What separates us from our competitors is that we are not in business simply for the next deal. We are in it to build the next relationship. Our team was founded on the principles of a Shepherd who, to us, is someone who sacrifices everything to guide and protect those they care for. This is exactly what we set out to do for our clients. We are open Monday to Sunday 24 Hours.





You may visit our website for more information: https://www.shepherdhomesgroup.com/





Or contact us through facebook and email:





Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Shepherdhomesgroup

Email - [email protected]