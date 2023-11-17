Girls bought for cash in the Philippines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A 19 year old girl is being sold like a commodity, soon she will become the wife of a 45 year old foreigner. Her mother counts the money on the spot, she seems quite satisfied with the transaction. The girl's price surpasses that of most locals. She even gives a thumbs up praising the man's generosity. This is a slum in the Philippines, a foul smell can be sensed from afar, every local family has 6 or 7 children, and 80% of them are girls.Their price is very low, usually around 10,000 pesos equivalent to about $200