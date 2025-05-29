The angels keep our technology and world working not the humans show.007 subj Spirit.006

As a mechanical engineer the angels are the reason that our technology works, because the technical people running our technology are far too full of errors, and then the politics in technical work places, such as who design and build all our technology, are so bad, only the angels could keep us alive despite all the errors that would otherwise make all our technology not work.

Please like subscribe share comment and support at the link to spread





Links to donation handles and my crypto addresses at:





https://truthingforjesus.weebly.com/support-the-work.html#/





Paypal





https://www.paypal.me/benjaminmize





Cash App





$benjamin776





Venmo





@Benjamin-Mize-11





See my other shows and sites at





https://truthingforjesus.weebly.com/#/



