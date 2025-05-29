BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The angels keep our technology and world working not the humans show.007 subj Spirit.006
Come back to God
Come back to God
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 3 months ago

As a mechanical engineer the angels are the reason that our technology works, because the technical people running our technology are far too full of errors, and then the politics in technical work places, such as who design and build all our technology, are so bad, only the angels could keep us alive despite all the errors that would otherwise make all our technology not work.

Please like subscribe share comment and support at the link to spread


Links to donation handles and my crypto addresses at:


https://truthingforjesus.weebly.com/support-the-work.html#/


Paypal


https://www.paypal.me/benjaminmize


Cash App


$benjamin776


Venmo


@Benjamin-Mize-11


See my other shows and sites at


https://truthingforjesus.weebly.com/#/


Keywords
biblegodangeljesustruthengineering
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy