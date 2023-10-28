© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Morning footage from the Gaza Strip, where fighting appears to still be ongoing in the north.
Adding: There was no phone or internet yesterday. The following was posted this morning.
⚡️Palestine negotiates Starlink services to restore communications in Gaza Strip - Communications Minister
Adding update:
⚡️Israeli Communications Minister announced severance of ties with Space X due to Musk's decision to use Starlink systems in Gaza
"Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza."