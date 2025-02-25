Macron: France & UK Ready to Send Troops to Ukraine (yesterday, 24th)

At a White House meeting with Trump, Macron revealed that Paris & London have a plan for Ukraine’s security guarantees—including troop deployments.

“They will not necessarily be on the front line,” he said, “but will be present as a guarantee.”

We highly doubt President Putin will welcome French and British troops in their backyard, guaranteeing "peace." Remember Minsk I & II?