Macron: France & UK Ready to Send Troops to Ukraine (yesterday, 24th)
At a White House meeting with Trump, Macron revealed that Paris & London have a plan for Ukraine’s security guarantees—including troop deployments.
“They will not necessarily be on the front line,” he said, “but will be present as a guarantee.”
We highly doubt President Putin will welcome French and British troops in their backyard, guaranteeing "peace." Remember Minsk I & II?