SHaDoWCa7 sings ★ Hysteria - I Want It Now ★ Muse

A reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post to the internet on July 27, 2015.

Below is a reprint of her original description:

"Per request, here is my cover of Hysteria by Muse. I really had fun putting this together. I wrote new lyrics to the song, and, except for the drum track, I did all the background music using my midi keyboard. The drum track is the official Muse drum track.

I am singing lead and 3-part harmony.

I hope you enjoy it! :)"



---------------------------------------------------------------

"Hysteria" New Lyrics:

Suffering, heart-breaking,

Taking hold of me now...

All the pain, doubt, and shame,

That tries to suffocate me!

But I won't break down!

I won't break down!

I will not lose control!

I'm breaking out!

I'm breaking out!

Won't lose my heart and my soul!

It's killing me, all I see,

Consuming hate and envy.

Tell me, why do we have to be

So afraid to step out and breath?

And I want you now,

I want you now,

To lend me your heart and your soul!

We're not breaking down!

We're breaking out!

Don't let your faith erode!

Listening, I hear inside of me,

A small voice begging me,

To finally set it free!

Yes, there's a part of me,

Deep down inside of me,

I can feel it always trying to get free!

And I want it now,

I want it now,

To free my heart and my soul!

I'm changing now!

Changing right now!

I choose the narrow road!

How can we change to be,

Someone that we're proud of?

Search your heart and never part,

From mercy, kindness, and love!

And I'll say it now!

I'll shout it loud!

Won't sell my heart and my soul!

And, I won't break down!

Escaping now!

You can't buy me with gold!

The choice is only our own!

