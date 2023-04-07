White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1481 - Linda Foster - Attacker is arrested

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Linda had just parked at the bank, when Johnson, who has 8 prior arrests, stuck his head in her car window and said “Get out.” Linda fought back, until Johnson pulled out a gun and pointed it at her chest. A passerby yelled at Johnson, causing him to panic. He quickly grabbed Linda’s purse, containing her hearing aid and her false teeth, before fleeing the scene.