Good doctors few and far between.
Aussie Flyers
109 views • 04/08/2023

There are still some good doctors who stand by the Hippocratic oath. This one is on the right side of history

Feds Target Doc Who Tried to Save Patients From Covid Injection

Doctor Kirk Moore knew the "vaccine" could not be safe and effective and he knew Americans were being lied to and could not give informed consent to this.

It is now time to start healing the jab injured. Many need our help.

Watch the full interview:
https://rumble.com/v2g1flu-feds-target-doc-who-tried-to-save-patients-from-covid-injection.html?mref=6zof&mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=The+New+American&ep=2

@childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk on Telegram. 


Join Roobs Flyers

http://roobsflyers.com/

Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers

Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers

Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0

Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs

Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08

Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs

Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/roobsflyers

Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine

Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers

Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library

Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.

The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

All rights reserved.

