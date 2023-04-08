Good doctors few and far between.

There are still some good doctors who stand by the Hippocratic oath. This one is on the right side of history



Feds Target Doc Who Tried to Save Patients From Covid Injection



Doctor Kirk Moore knew the "vaccine" could not be safe and effective and he knew Americans were being lied to and could not give informed consent to this.



It is now time to start healing the jab injured. Many need our help.



Watch the full interview:

https://rumble.com/v2g1flu-feds-target-doc-who-tried-to-save-patients-from-covid-injection.html?mref=6zof&mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=The+New+American&ep=2



