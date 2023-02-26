BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Indonesia - H.E Lyudmila Vorobieva - Reflects upon the Roots of the Ukrainian Crisis.
 Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Indonesia H.E. Mrs Lyudmila Vorobieva reflected upon the roots of the Ukrainian crisis in the interview to the Asia Prime Program of the Metro Globe Network (24.02.2023)

👉 Key points:

💬 Our [special military] operation will progress carefully and steadily, and all the targets set out will be achieved.

💬 The West does not want this conflict to be resolved sometime soon. They want this conflict to last, and they are using Ukraine as a military instrument against Russia.

💬 This conflict is not about Ukraine. Ukraine is the victim of the neocolonial policies of Western countries. Ukrainian people are dragged into this situation by their government who are puppets of the West.

