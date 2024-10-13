Where is God? 10-13-24





What does it mean to live as a Christian? Does it involve striving for holiness through acts of self-discipline, or is it about something deeper? Are we focused on our sins, or are we reflecting on the life of Christ that has already been given to us? Today, we’ll explore the tension between Christ consciousness and sin consciousness, and how that impacts the way we live out our faith in grace and love."









You are God's greatest creation! You are a son of God.





The world is waiting for you to manifest Christ’s power and authority.





