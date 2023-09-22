FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City on Sabbath, September 16, 2023.



The apostles of God, including Peter, said to the Jewish religious authorities of his day, we ought to obey God rather than men in Acts 5:29. How true!





But are Christians doing that today? Are they obeying God? There are approximately 1.2 billion Catholics who are calling an earthly, sinful, mortal man, the pope, ‘holy father’, whom they obey.



"The Pope and God are the same, so he has all power in Heaven and earth." Pope Pius V, quoted in Barclay, Chapter XXVII, p. 218, "Cities Petrus Bertanous".



Pope Nicholas I declared that "the appellation of God had been confirmed by Constantine on the Pope, who, being God, cannot be judged by man." - Labb IX Dist.: 96 Can. 7, Satis evidentur, Decret Gratian Primer Para.



Why obey the pope as Catholics are doing? Pope Pius IX, in his "Discorsi" (I., p. 253), said: "The Caesar who now addresses you, and to whom alone are obedience and fidelity due."



If you obey Christ and His law of love, His holy ten commandments that define God’s love, you will NOT abide in sin or iniquity and through God’s grace, you will belong to Christ. This is why obedience to God is so critically important. Please remember that true sincere faith in Christ, will move you, through the Holy Spirit of Truth, to OBEY Christ in all things. To put Him first in all things.





Romans 6:16 is key: Know ye not, that to whom ye yield yourselves servants to obey, his servants ye are to whom ye obey; whether of sin unto death, or of obedience unto righteousness?





Romans 6:16 is prophetic in nature as either you obey God unto righteousness or sinlessness or you will obey the man of sin, the pope, and his law of sin, which is sin unto death. How? By putting the pope and his mark, the mark of the Vatican beast, above God and His holy law of love, His holy ten commandments.



Obedience has to with worship. You obey who your worship and you worship who you obey. And the mark of the beast has to do with worship, a false system of worship that displeases God Who is asking humanity, in His first angel’s message in Revelation 14:7, to come to the true worship of Him.



Through obedience to God and His holy ten commandments, which define His love, you are and will worship Him in spirit and in truth by putting God first in all things including His holy law of love.





But satan, through his pope, wants you to disobey God by rejecting God’s holy law of love, including His holy 7th day Sabbath commandment which identifies God as the Creator, which satan’s ministers, including the pope, Andy Stanley, and countless others, hate.



Thus, by obeying man above God, by obeying man and his doctrine of SUNday rest and worship, your faith in Christ will be lacking because YOU are letting a man, whether it be the pope or any other of satan’s ministers, to convince you to obey THEM and their false belief of SUNday rest and worship, rather than Christ and His 7th day Sabbath, which was made for man.



And that’s when your spiritual litmus test of your allegiance and obedience will come into play. In other words, who are you going to obey: God and His holy law which define His love OR the pope, who through his false gospel of climate change, wants you to DISOBEY God by OBEYING him instead by accepting his mark of disobedience to God...and his mark is as follows:



“Sunday is our MARK of authority […] The church is above the Bible, and this TRANSFERENCE of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.



Thus, when SUNday rest and worship will be enforced by law, when that fateful day comes, and it will, where will your allegiance and obedience be: the Vatican’s pope and his weekly SUNday rest and worship OR the Almighty Christian God of the universe and His law of love including His 7th day Sabbath commandment which was made for man according to Christ in Mark 2:27.



Please remember Acts 5:29, We ought to obey God rather than men. We ought to OBEY God rather than men.

