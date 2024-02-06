HERE WE GO AGAIN! ENERGY WEAPONS DEPLOYED AGAINST CHILE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maui much? Or is this just that dreaded climate change they’ve been warning us about? Pshhh! It’s so obvious. I bet these people figured it out. This is clearly an attack. God bless the people of Chile (and you)
What’s happening (politically) in Chile?
Thank you Philosophers Stone.
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
