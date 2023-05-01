The Reasons Why Tucker Was Fired

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are many reasons for Tucker Carlson's firing from Fox News. The biggest is that he would not toe the line for the controlled opposition of Fox News. He questioned the January 6th dogma, dared to speak about Replacement Migration, and in general laughed at liberal lies. But maybe his worst sin was to talk about prayer.