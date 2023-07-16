BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid. SENSATIONAL❗ Top Globalist Banker Admits 'They Will Have Absolute Control' #CBDC
NZ Will Remember
NZ Will Remember
39 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
185 views • 07/16/2023

Bank of International Settlements:
We don't know for example who is using as a one hundred dollar bill today, we don't know who is using the 1000 peso bill today and the key difference in with the CDC is the central bank will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use of that expression of central bank liability (read YOUR MONEY). And also we will have the technology to enforce that." BOOM 💥

"We have the Communist Chinese, we have the UN, we have the IMF, we have the World Bank, we have the WWF, we have the International Bank of Settlements. We got Bill Gates. We got them all telling us we need a world currency to control our lives and track what we do and not let you buy anything that they don't want you to have. Even if it's legal. Sounds like a nightmare.

Musk believes ESG is the devil, and he's not the only one. Environmental, Social and Governance of ESG Agenda once had the staunch backing of billionaires, but now corporations are backtracking and they're trying to rename it or repackage it. The point is it's in a lot of trouble. Well, it's the essential core of the global Social Credit Score. On the macro level. And then down on the individual level, it is the Universal. Basic Income that is tied to your individual Social Credit score. So the Bank of International Settlements rejects crypto as money, but says that they're going out with their own ESG back tokens. That they will use to control every facet of your life, he says. Central banks will have absolute control over all money.

Watch Full Video on Rumble 🔗📺 https://rumble.com/v303ljk-sensational-top-globalist-banker-admits-absolute-control.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow
Keywords
universalbasicincomeesgcbdcsocialcreditsystemesgscoresalezjonesshow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy