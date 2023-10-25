© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Found on archive.org ( https://archive.org/details/silent-santa-claus) with no sound; so, I added sound:4 holiday songs (beginning, 2 in the middle, one at the end):
2:29 Shannon Quartet - Jingle Bells 1925
8:12 1915 movie music
2:48 Barnabas Von Geczy His Orchestra - In a Merry Mood 1934
3:00 Lloyd Shakespeare's New Piccadilly Band - Savoy Christmas Medley 1929
8:14 1915 movie music
3:58 Paul Whiteman His Orchestra - Silent Night 1928
6 music clips, 28:44.
Santa Claus (1925) Frank E. Kleinschmidt
A 29-minute 1925 silent film production titled Santa Claus, by explorer/documentarian Frank E. Kleinschmidt, filmed partly in northern Alaska, feature Santa in his workshop, visiting his Eskimo neighbors, and tending his reindeer. A year later, another movie titled Santa Claus was produced with sound on De Forest Phonofilm.