BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Reinforcements and Explosions in Tulkarem
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
30 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • 7 months ago


 

Displaced citizen Rami Sarhan, from the Jenin refugee camp, recounts the harrowing moment when his home was destroyed by occupation forces. He shares how he and his family were forced to flee, helplessly watching their house being blown apart. In the face of such devastation, Rami also describes the struggle of caring for his daughter, who suffers from heart disease. With no access to medical treatment or medicine amidst the dire conditions in the Blind Association of Jenin, he voices the overwhelming challenges he and other displaced families are enduring.

 

Reporting: Tasneem Sleet

Filmed: 09/02/2025

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

Keywords
gazalebanonwest bankramallahal aqsa flood
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy