Reinforcements and Explosions in Tulkarem

Displaced citizen Rami Sarhan, from the Jenin refugee camp, recounts the harrowing moment when his home was destroyed by occupation forces. He shares how he and his family were forced to flee, helplessly watching their house being blown apart. In the face of such devastation, Rami also describes the struggle of caring for his daughter, who suffers from heart disease. With no access to medical treatment or medicine amidst the dire conditions in the Blind Association of Jenin, he voices the overwhelming challenges he and other displaced families are enduring.
Reporting: Tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 09/02/2025
