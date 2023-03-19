HOLY SPIRIT OF LOVE ! BEAUTY & WISDOM OF LOVE ! = ON LIFE 'S BOUNDLESS LOVE !

What inspired me to take the morning off from my upcoming film on holy Mother Teresa of Calcutta - and to rapidly compose this film instead, as part of a new collection on the beauty and wisdom of love -, is a person named ‹ Geraldine › … and about how she use to milk the cows as a young girl …

This woman’s erudition in far beyond my own, and she has a perfect mastery of the fine art of writing.

It is her quest to find love that motivated me to start yet another collection of films, in parallel to those under the banners of ‹ The Holy Spirit of India ! ›; ‹ The Holy Spirit of Singing ! ›; and ‹ The Holy Spirit of Love ! ›

This new collection of films - inspired by the theme of love - will be part of a new and upcoming banner, entitled : ‹ The Beauty & Wisdom of Love ! ›

But coming back to Geraldine, ‹ Dame Matus, › I would like to share just one page of her 471-page essay on ‹ The World’s Geography of Love, › because it struck such a good chord in my heart that I found myself giggling with delight at almost every one of her brilliant sentences.

It was refreshing to me, early this morning, to find a few drops of sweetness and love in this world of increasing brutes and insensitivity.

I quote from Geraldine’s own words and brilliant mind :

…/… Perhaps this is why the dream figure in ‹ Heart of the Inner Chamber › sits on a three-legged milking stool. The very sort of stool I sat on when milking cows as a young girl.

At an early age, I learned that the Christian myth had much to say about love and so I become a faithful student of that myth and the Roman Catholic faith until my early 20s.

In particular, I thrived on an imagination of the Blessed Virgin Mary’s (BVM) unconditional love for me and consulted with her daily through prayer and imaginal dialogs.

I faithfully wore a Mother of Perpetual Help medal around my neck, which was gifted me on my First Holy Communion.

Two days after my mother’s death, when I was 7 years old, the BVM came to me in a vision and assured me that I could ask of her anything and she would help, and so I trusted her as my mediatrix and with good success.

In my teens, I explored Paganism, free love, meditation, yoga, mystical and magical practices, and alchemy to understand more about love.

However, it was not until early adulthood that I discovered my having any fully nourishing experience and gnosis of love was crippled by the environmental influences that threaded through my personal history.

Birthing as an initiatory event into the complexities of love.

After my first child was born I felt love for him, and surprisingly the biggest love I had ever known.

I felt my heart rent open—my ego’s stance and epistemology dissolved by love. Despite this profound gift of loving, it caused me to become awkward in my living and disoriented as to how to proceed in its presence.

It was with the question, “how do I live love—love as a verb” that I entered depth analysis.

In analysis, I pondered love: what is it, how it works, who gets it and who does not, how to give it and receive it, when is it tender, when is it tough, and such.

Pondering the nature of love, as this work proves, is still an occupation of mine. During my first analytic hour the analyst asked me to read Love Is Letting Go of Fear (Jampolsky, 1979).

…/…

