23/5/23 G-POLA UNSAFE FLY REPORTED 3 TIMES, MISCONDUCT REPORTED A TRIO AGAINST NORTHUMBRIA POLICE

"There are always risks in challenging excessive police power, but the risks of not challenging it are more dangerous, even fatal." Hunter S. Thompson

25/5/23 NPAS G-POLA? WOKE ME UP RATTLING WINDOWS 02:58HRS UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, MISCONDUCT REF NORTHUMBRIA POLICE: 876-2D5-C8C-B59-20D, G-AYAW (ROSS JONES) OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 29260

24/5/23 G-EMHN UNSAFE FLY REPORTED

23/5/23 G-EMHN UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, G-MOFO GROUND LEVEL MY HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, G-POLA UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, MISCONDUCT REF NORTHUMBRIA POLICE: F4B-8B5-AA5-EDD-D2B, G-POLA UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, MISCONDUCT REF: BC5-8CB-73D-728-ECE, G-POLA GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY, MISCONDUCT REF:FOD-8BD-BF2-2E5-BE1





CRIMINALLY BLAMEWORTHY, NATIONAL POLICE AIR SERVICES

I KNOW OF NEIGHBOURS WHO HAVE WROTE LETTERS TO THE CHEIF CONSTABLE COMPLAING ABOUT POLICE CHOPPERS, DISTURBING THEIR PEACE, MAKING TREMENDIOUS NOISES OVER RESIDENTS HOME AT HIGH SPEED LOW ALTITUDES.

TARGETED BY NPAS FOR 18 YEARS, CHOPPERS APPEAR UNDER THE RADAR

⁣⁣MADE OVER 23,000 UNSAFE FLYOVERS FOR CRAFT, NOT ONE REPLY FROM THE CAA EVER



⁣18 US code 2261 stalking with intent to harm, injure, harass, kill cause substantial emotional distress.

⁣Governments will use whatever technology is available to combat their primary enemy — their own population. Noam C



THE AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT STARTED WHEN I COMPLAINED FORMERLY TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE IN PERSON COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON.



⁣⁣⁣⁣I have rang ATC they advised me to go to the police i.e. vast majority of the craft I reported have not been blipping on radar. ATC asked me if I had evidence of the craft nearly crashing into my home 5 times? (belonging to scenic air tours north east) I told them yes still images and video . ATC then told me I must go to the police. I did Police did not take me seriously even when I showed them craft with no ID time and date stamped with GPS prohibited airspace locations proof shown on my in camera TIFF files.



⁣⁣Problem is National Police air services have been the worst low fly breaching offenders Made at least 19,000 low fly breach reports to the CAA, 1000 IPOC Misconduct reports, professional standards NP complaints and similar number of Freedom of information requests. Again, not one reply from NPAS. However, one letter appeared from professional standards it stated that the high command of Northumbria Police was responsible for helicopter deployments it stated that ALL the helicopter deployments were within their remit.



Nine Police units have been involved in my air harassment G-NEAU, G-TVHB, G-POLA, G-POLB, G-CPAS, G-POLX, G-POLY, G-POLZ, AND G-CPAS.



United States Patent Application: 20070139247



12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.

⁣Direct Energy Weapons. United States Patent Application: (uspto.gov) wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.



20070139247



⁣⁣Dear Northumbria Police,



Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number

to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why

the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed

(e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)

Borough the helicopter was deployed to

The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc)



Yours



Damian.





THE DEFINITION OF POLICE (CROWN AGENTS) IS: TO USE VIOLENCE AND INTIMIDATION TO COERCE PEOPLE TO COMPLY WITH LAWS WITH A POLICAL AIM



Terrorism: ~

The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.



⁣⁣⁣"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel Inouye







