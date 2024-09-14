BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Iran Sends New Research Satellite Chamran-1 into Orbit
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
50 views • 8 months ago

Iran Sends New Research Satellite Chamran-1 into Orbit

Iran has successfully launched a new research satellite into orbit, according to state media, marking a significant advancement in its aerospace program despite ongoing criticism from Western nations.

The Chamran-1 satellite, weighing 60 kg (132 pounds), is primarily designed to test hardware and software systems for demonstrating orbital maneuvering technology in altitude and phase. State media reported the successful launch on Saturday and noted that the satellite was deployed into orbit by the Ghaem-100 carrier, with its initial signals already received.


Keywords
politicseventscurrent
