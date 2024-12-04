Faith, Courage, and Gideon: Lessons from the Bible

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us as we explore the courageous faith of Gideon, a hero from the Bible. We learn how Gideon built an altar to God and the importance of prayer, worship, and loyalty. Discover how true faith can change the world, and be inspired to strengthen your own faith journey today.
00:00 Opening Psalm and Invocation
01:04 Song of Faith and Guidance
01:56 Introduction to Heroes of Faith
02:40 Gideon's Courageous Faith
03:06 Building the Altar of the Lord
04:47 Call to Stand Against Sin
06:45 Faith in Action and Historical Examples
10:26 Encouragement and Prayer
11:25 Final Blessing and Farewell