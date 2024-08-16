The Wickedness of Jezebel and the Sovereignty of God

In this devotion, the speaker thanks God for the opportunity to share His word and acknowledges the partnership of the audience in spreading the gospel. Reflecting on their identity as a 'child of the king,' the speaker delves into the biblical account of Jezebel's malicious actions to secure Naboth's vineyard for her husband, King Ahab. Through Jezebel's deceitful and wicked maneuvers, including forgery, false accusations, and unjust execution of Naboth, the devotion draws attention to the themes of covetousness, sin, and the ultimate sovereignty of God. The episode concludes with a solemn reminder that God's presence and judgment are ever-present, even when it seems wicked individuals have gotten away with their actions.





