A new week began with another massive wave of Russian strikes in Ukrainian rear regions. The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the attack.

The Russian military claimed that the group strike was launched with high-precision long-range weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result, energy facilities and the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, which carried out the production and repair of aircraft and missile weapons, as well as UAV assembly and storage sites and temporary locations of nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries, were destroyed.

Massive Russian strikes hit targets in the Ukrainian capital and its region. Russian missiles struck the territory of the large “Artem” plant in Kyiv.

The facilities of the enterprise are used for production of air-to-air guided missiles, anti-tank guided missiles, as well as for the equipment for aircraft, etc. As a result of the attack, one of the plant’s workshops was destroyed, and the administrative building was damaged.

Another target was the Antonov plant, a large state enterprise of the Ukrainian aviation industry, located in Kyiv. According to local reports, a warehouse and a workshop used for the assembly and maintenance of unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed.

More damage to the capital was again inflicted by Ukrainian air defense forces. In particular, air defenses damaged educational institutions and other civilian facilities.

Russian strikes also pounded the Ukrainian military in the border Kharkiv and Sumy regions. Russian missiles hunted for Ukrainian air defense systems deployed near the Russian border to support the ongoing military operations on Russian territory.

Another S-300 air defense system was reportedly destroyed by an Iskander near the village of Nizhny Byshkin in the Kharkiv region. The launcher was destroyed and at least 7 Ukrainian servicemen were killed, while 9 others were reportedly wounded.

More strikes with Iskander missiles hit the area of deployment of another S-300 air defense system on the outskirts of Sumy. A Ukrainian Buk-M1 air defense system together with the military personnel were destroyed near the village of Novaya Sich.

Moreover, Russian precision strikes destroyed three launchers of the US-made HIMARS MLRS 20 kilometers away from the city of Sumy.

On the other hand, Ukrainian forces attempted strikes in the Russian rear. After a massive attack of more than 150 UAVs two days ago, only two aircraft-type drones targeted Russian territory last night. They were destroyed in the Belgorod region and over the Black Sea.

Mirrored - South Front





