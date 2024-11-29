An Uzbek terrorist in Syria, speaking a Turkic language & wearing a hat from a LA-based tactical clothing company

An Uzbek terrorist in Syria, speaking a Turkic language and wearing a hat from a Los Angeles-based tactical clothing company. Posts practically write themselves at this point...

💬 "Russia, Iran, and the Assad regime: We will avenge the Muslims you raped and bombed."

Funny how he won't avenge the tens of thousands of Gazans killed by the Israeli and US regimes. Weird, right?

Adding:

Russian Airstrike Targets Pro-Turkish Militants in Syria

Syrian media report that Russian Aerospace Forces carried out an airstrike on the headquarters of pro-Turkish militants who were preparing an attack on Tell Rifaat.

Terrorist-affiliated sources confirm the strike, reporting numerous casualties, including fatalities and injuries. This information was shared by resources linked to Jabhat al-Shamiyah.

The so-called 2nd Corps of the "Syrian National Army" (SNA) issued an official statement regarding the Russian airstrike on their gathering:

"After midnight, Russian occupation forces launched an airstrike on the Turkish safe zone of Operation Euphrates Shield, which is a clear violation. We urge all units of the 2nd Corps to adhere to the instructions of the General Command and refrain from posting any information related to military movements on social media."

While the exact target remains unclear, the final appeal suggests the strike may have hit a convoy or an assembly point.