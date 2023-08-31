The Push For CBDCs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Central Bank Digital Currencies
* Everything you think isn’t going to happen is going to happen — and being planned right now.
* The Bank for International Settlements recently published a report called Blueprint For The Future Monetary System, which proposes that a Central Bank Digital Currency will serve as the new reserve currency.
* It calls for the digital confiscation of all physical property by assigning every real-world item its own unique digital token, which will contain rules on how each item can and cannot be used — so that each person can be controlled and conditioned directly by the banksters.
* Got bullion?
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 31 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v3dl2pa-speeding-towards-assassination-ep.-2079-08312023.html