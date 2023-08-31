The Push For CBDCs

Central Bank Digital Currencies

* Everything you think isn’t going to happen is going to happen — and being planned right now.

* The Bank for International Settlements recently published a report called Blueprint For The Future Monetary System, which proposes that a Central Bank Digital Currency will serve as the new reserve currency.

* It calls for the digital confiscation of all physical property by assigning every real-world item its own unique digital token, which will contain rules on how each item can and cannot be used — so that each person can be controlled and conditioned directly by the banksters.

* Got bullion?





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 31 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v3dl2pa-speeding-towards-assassination-ep.-2079-08312023.html

