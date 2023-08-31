BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Push For CBDCs
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
215 views • 08/31/2023

Central Bank Digital Currencies

* Everything you think isn’t going to happen is going to happen — and being planned right now.

* The Bank for International Settlements recently published a report called Blueprint For The Future Monetary System, which proposes that a Central Bank Digital Currency will serve as the new reserve currency.

* It calls for the digital confiscation of all physical property by assigning every real-world item its own unique digital token, which will contain rules on how each item can and cannot be used — so that each person can be controlled and conditioned directly by the banksters.

* Got bullion?


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 31 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v3dl2pa-speeding-towards-assassination-ep.-2079-08312023.html

Keywords
libertypolice statefiat currencyfederal reservedan bonginoglobalismtyrannyusuryuniversal basic incomemicrochipenslavementtotalitarianismcashless societyeconomic warfarebanksterdigital currencyeconomic slaverycentral bankfinancial slaverybanking cartelcbdcreserve currencyrichard wernerfinancial warfaremoney changer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy