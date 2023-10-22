© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Neil Oliver: We must maintain the courage to stand against all evil, perpetrated by anyone
#neiloliver #tyranny #evil
Neil Oliver: We cannot and must not turn blind eyes or deaf ears to any wrong. We must maintain the courage to stand side by side against evil, any evil, perpetrated by anyone. In the end, all I can say to all those hoping for the best while watching the worst is, I hear you!