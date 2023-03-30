BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Will Semax increase my intelligence permanently? 🎙️ March Biohacking Q&A #10
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
150 followers
53 views • 03/30/2023

In this Q&A podcast, I answer these March Biohacking questions...Will Semax increase my intelligence permanently?

Tianeptine vs L-Tyrosine vs 5-HTP

Why do some nootropics work great for some people and not others?

DNA Fit?

Taking Nootropics in dosages below the RDA

With tantric techniques where does my semen go?

Using Piracetam for a traumatic brain injury?

Finding your ideal dosage?


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1496-q-a-10

📞 Apply for Biohacking Consultation/Coaching

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/biohacking-consultation-coaching

📨 Got Biohacking or Lifehacking questions?

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form

Submit them here and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast


Keywords
nicotinepiracetamsemaxtraumatic brain injurysmart dugslimitless mindsetbiohacking podcastbiohacking q and aincrease intelligencetantric techniquesl-tyrosine vs 5-htptianeptine vs l-tyrosinedna fitnootropics in dosagestantra booksideal dosagedosage debate
