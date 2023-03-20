© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Great Pyramid K 2019
Taking a dive into Ancient Egypt, exploring their knowledge as well as the realistic construction of the Great Pyramids.
Brilliant film but I cannot help to think something is deliberately being left out.. 🤔
Nevertheless, this is proof that the pyramids of Giza isn't built by no advanced civilization. Anyone can do it with the plans and techniques.
#HiddenTruth #SubvertedHistory