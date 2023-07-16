THE STUART M3A1 IN WAR THUNDER COMBAT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the WELDED version and should be better, but at 2.3 suddenly you see a LOT more 50mm guns and stuff that makes big holes in you. In the game you see here I was bold and left in a 2.7 rank tank so we see 3.7 tanks!! And Die Hard! So get your mods ( I was unmodded here and it shows) and pray for a downtier or at tier match! In playing it more I find its good...but not 2.3-2.7 good.