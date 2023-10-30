BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel orders al-Quds Hospital in Gaza Strip to evacuate
The Prisoner
155 views • 10/30/2023

Gaza's al-Quds Hospital has been ordered by Israel to immediately evacuate on Sunday, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, who have refused the order, stating that they have over 400 patients, many in the intensive care unit, and “evacuating them means killing them.”

At least 14,000 Palestinians who have been displaced from their homes due to Israeli bombing are seeking shelter in Gaza's al-Quds Hospital. According to the organisation, the majority of them are women and children.

The organisation reported ongoing Israeli bombing close to the hospital on Sunday, and that some patients have suffered from smoke inhalation as a result. They also said that the bombing poses significant risks to the oxygen and electricity zones in the hospital

Mirrored - Middle East Eye

Keywords
gazaal-quds hospitalisraeli threats
Related videos
More from Brighteon
