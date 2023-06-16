⚠️ Since the Beginning of the SMO, over 10,000 Servicemen of the AF of the RU FED have received Special Payments - MOD Russia, 10:00, (16 June 2023)

⚠️ Since the beginning of the special military operation, over 10,000 servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have received special payments for destroying or seizing enemy hardware.





◽️In 2022, 7,064 servicemen received payments for destruction of 11,586 pieces of Ukrainian hardware and weaponry.





🔹From 1 January to 31 May 2023, 3,193 servicemen received payments for destruction of 4,415 pieces of Ukrainian and Western hardware.





📝The payments are transferred to servicemen personal bank accounts under unit commanders’ orders.





◽️There are no restrictions on payments to servicemen depending on the number of enemy equipment they have already destroyed.





🔹For instance, in 2023 pilots and air defence crews have received 300,000 rubles per each of destroyed 45 Ukrainian Air Force helicopters and aircraft.





◽️In 2023, units of Land Forces and Airborne Troops, as well as Russian Marines and artillery units received 100,000 rubles per each of each of the many hundreds of AFU armoured vehicles.





🔹In 2023, Russian servicemen received 50,000 rubles for each of destroyed 1,501 armored personnel carriers, 203 self-propelled artillery systems, and 85 MLRSs.





◽️At the same time, servicemen who distinguished themselves during the special military operation received 300,000 rubles for each of destroyed 15 Tochka-U high-precision tactical ballistic missile system and HIMARS MLRSs.





🔹In addition, Russian servicemen received 50,000 rubles each for the successful interception by air defence of 941 missiles fired by the AFU from Tochka-U tactical systems, Olkha, Smerch, Uragan and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, as well as for the destruction of each of the 1,211 Ukrainian medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles.





◽️Members of the Russian Navy, whose competent and prompt actions destroyed six Ukrainian speedboats that had attacked Russian ships and civilian infrastructure in Crimea, have been paid 200,000 rubles each.





◽️Payments are currently being processed on the basis of reports from unit commanders in Zaporozhye and South Donetsk directions to Russian military personnel who have destroyed Leopard tanks and armoured fighting vehicles produced by the USA and other NATO countries during combat operations.