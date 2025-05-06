What Does Jesus Really Say About Lust and Adultery?

In this powerful episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster dives deep into Jesus’ teachings in Matthew 5:27-30. While the world focuses on outward actions, Jesus calls us to examine the desires of our heart.



🔍 Have you ever wondered:

Is lust just a harmless thought?

Does looking with desire equal adultery?

How do we protect our hearts in a world full of temptation?



Pastor Webster uncovers the truth about the act and the desire of adultery, why it's more than just physical, and how even self-righteous religious leaders were guilty in their hearts. This isn't just a message—it's a call to purity, accountability, and transformation from the inside out.



🔥 Stay tuned for raw honesty, biblical depth, and real-world application that will challenge and encourage you.



📖 Key Points Covered:



Why Jesus takes lust seriously—even if no act is committed

How the Pharisees missed the heart of the law

The true meaning of “looking with lust”

Why purity starts in the heart, not just behavior

How to resist temptation in a sexually charged culture