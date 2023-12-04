BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

He couldn't move his four legs, he lay exhausted on the street with many wounds on his body
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 12/04/2023

Rescue Mission HT


Nov 26, 2023


He couldn't move his four legs, he lay exhausted on the street with many wounds on his body


When people informed us, we found him on a deserted road. When we arrived, before our eyes was a poor dog with many wounds on its body. His four legs were tied tightly with a rope, his body was exhausted and unable to move. His breathing was weak, he gradually fell into despair. Tears rolled down his cheeks, he helplessly waited for his own end...


Thank you everyone for watching the video


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NiwtUt8abVY

Keywords
dogstreetheadrescuewoundsexhaustedrescue mission htbroken legslegs tied
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy