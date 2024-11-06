Donald Trump's Full Victory Speech

335 views • 7 months ago

Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.

❗️Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates Donald Trump after declaring victory in the US presidential election:

Taking the stage in West Palm Beach, Florida, at 2:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.