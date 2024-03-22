3/22/2024 Prather Point: Jeffrey Prather

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch "Prather Point" Live on Brighteon.tv every Friday from 10:00 am - 11:00 am est
Go to JeffreyPrather.com to support Jeffrey and become a part of Team America! Stay connected and sign up for email alerts.
Use promo code "PratherPoint" to save 5% on BrighteonStore.com purchases.
Visit my personal BrighteonStore landing page at https://pratherpoint.brighteonstore.com/Prather-Point