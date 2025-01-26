The Book of Enoch - Chapter 17-23 Part A

Enoch's Journey through Heaven and Hell





Chapter 17-19 – The Archangels show Enoch the ends of the earth, its inner workings (winds, sun, luminaries, waters, etc.), and the deep abyss where the Fallen Angels are bound (Tartarus)

Chapter 20 – Enoch describes the 7 Archangels and their duties

Chapter 21 – Enoch is shown more of the Fallen Angels in Tartarus

Chapter 22 – Enoch is shown the spirits of the souls of the dead (from the children of men) in Sheol and the different divisions within Sheol

Chapter 23 – Enoch is shown the fire which persecutes the luminaries