BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Book of Enoch - Chapter 17-23 Part A
Bible Study Book of Enoch
Bible Study Book of Enoch
39 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
106 views • 7 months ago

Enoch's Journey through Heaven and Hell


Chapter 17-19 – The Archangels show Enoch the ends of the earth, its inner workings (winds, sun, luminaries, waters, etc.), and the deep abyss where the Fallen Angels are bound (Tartarus)

Chapter 20 – Enoch describes the 7 Archangels and their duties

Chapter 21 – Enoch is shown more of the Fallen Angels in Tartarus 

Chapter 22 – Enoch is shown the spirits of the souls of the dead (from the children of men) in Sheol and the different divisions within Sheol

Chapter 23 – Enoch is shown the fire which persecutes the luminaries

Keywords
jesusbible studyflat earthstarsmoonenochfallen angelssheolplasmaluminariesfirmamentbarucharchangelsesdrastartarustobit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy