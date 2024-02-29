BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🎢 Growth Pains: Scaling A Startup From 2 To 30 🤔
19 views • 02/29/2024

🤔 Do you know scaling a startup can be a rollercoaster ride 🔄

🤝 Lets’ join with Braven Grant the co-founder and CEO of Gains in Bulk explains that from establishing the brand to managing a growing team, every step brings its own set of challenges. 💫 🚀

🎙️ http://bit.ly/3TPC7hd

👤 🧠 As a young founder, navigating this growth journey can be mentally challenging. 👶 💼

🌟 🕰️ But with perseverance and determination, overcoming supply chain hurdles and managing a team of 30 becomes achievable. 💪

🚀 To Join us in this captivating journey just click the link in our bio or description above. ✨

Keywords
business growthbusiness challengesentrepreneur journey
