🎢 Growth Pains: Scaling A Startup From 2 To 30 🤔

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Do you know scaling a startup can be a rollercoaster ride 🔄
🤝 Lets’ join with Braven Grant the co-founder and CEO of Gains in Bulk explains that from establishing the brand to managing a growing team, every step brings its own set of challenges. 💫 🚀
👤 🧠 As a young founder, navigating this growth journey can be mentally challenging. 👶 💼
🌟 🕰️ But with perseverance and determination, overcoming supply chain hurdles and managing a team of 30 becomes achievable. 💪
🚀 To Join us in this captivating journey just click the link in our bio or description above. ✨