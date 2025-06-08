There were never any safety tests. Pfizer manipulated their results, committing serious fraud in covering up the consequences of the vaccine.





Dr. Marik exposes alarming data from Pfizer’s own records, revealing a cascade of serious adverse events and deaths tied to the experimental mRNA injection.





Quoting Pfizer’s own data from the first three months after the vaccine’s release, Dr. Marik disclosed that the pharmaceutical giant recorded 42,000 serious adverse events and 1,200 deaths associated with the injection.





That’s 42,000 life-altering injuries in just 90 days. “This is astonishing,” Marik declared, stressing that the FDA, CDC, and Pfizer knew these figures but pressed on.