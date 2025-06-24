BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Reclaiming our sovereignty with local actions!
56 views • 2 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

I'm here in Venice Beach, Florida. We were at the Stay Awake America tour. Today, I'm coming to you live from a healing center called We the People, where a patriot named Victor, who's worked with us through the Reawaken America Tour with General Flynn and Clay Clark throughout 2022 and 23. As we awaken America, we need to have them stay awake. The whole idea of people wanting, especially those of us who have been on this journey and in this fight, fighting like a Flynn, fight, fight, fight.

And the Patriots that woke up and said, This isn't right, like Victor, who started this center and funds this center. So we had people like Dr Sherry Tenpenny, Patrick Byrne, not just people speaking now, but people empowering, action items, local, local communities.

We know President Trump is giving it back to the states, the power that our constitution, our forefathers, that was their vision, and that was how the Constitution set up judges. The federal government's not supposed to be the powerful. It's states’ rights, it's individual rights, it's our sovereign rights and our ability to take control of our own body and our own healing.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 06/23/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show: https://rumble.com/v6v7ozf-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

We The People, Venice, FL: https://www.wtphealthcare.com

My talk at Stay Awake America: https://rumble.com/v6v6tl1-judy-mikovits-presentation-at-stay-awake-america-tour-venice-fl-jun-22-2025.html

Keywords
healthnewsfloridatruthwe the peoplejudy mikovitsdocofdetoxdarrell wolfehealing center
