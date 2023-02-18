BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Unjected Show #006 - Speed Dating Test
The Unjected Show
The Unjected Show
3 views • 02/18/2023

Join us every Friday night at 9pm EST at https://Rokfin.com/Unjected

Welcome to another episode of The Unjected Show brought to you by the unvaccinated dating site Unjected.com!

We are going to test-drive the idea of doing live speed dating on the show! Get your look-good on and get ready to meet your potential Unjected mate!

Call in at 1-833-3UNJECT or 1-833-386-5328 ext 888 or stay tuned for the link to join the show live!

Mike Adams: https://www.naturalnews.com/hrr/2023-02-15-situation-update-feb-15-2023-99percent-of-humans-are-oblivious-to-the-real-events-that-will-determine-their-fate.html

Follow the show on IG: Instagram.com/TheUnjectedShow

Unjected on IG: Instagram.com/UnjectedOfficial

Twitter: Twitter.com/Unjected

Telegram Channel: t.me/TheUnjected

Telegram Chat: t.me/Unjected_official

Follow Shelby on IG: Instagram.com/UnjectedShelby_

Follow Heather on IG: Instagram.com/UnjectedHeather

Follow Scott:

IG: Instagram.com/Rebunkednews

Twitter: twitter.com/Rebunkednews

Follow Zach:

IG: Instagram.com/UnfitStatesman

Twittter: Twitter.com/UnfitStatesman

comedydatingloveunvaccinatedrebunkedunfit statesmanunjected
