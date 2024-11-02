In this special episode, Why Dr. Ardis Takes Vitamin C, Dr. Bryan Ardis dives deep into the science and benefits of vitamin C. He shares insights on its role in boosting the immune system, promoting cardiovascular health, aiding in collagen production, and its use in combating chronic conditions like allergies and diabetes. Highlighting research from Nobel laureate Linus Pauling and other medical experts, Dr. Ardis explains why he believes vitamin C is an essential daily supplement, especially in high doses. He also introduces key products like Immune C and Doc's Healthy Kids, which offer potent sources of vitamin C and additional bioflavonoids. Throughout the episode, Dr. Ardis stresses the importance of natural supplementation to maintain overall health and well-being.

Be sure to check out the detailed presentation, available for download above and in the Patient Resources tab.

Additionally, Dr. Ardis discusses the products available at TheDrArdisShow.com that contain Vitamin C, including Immune C and Doc's Healthy Kids for daily nutrition.

This episode is brought to you by Immune C