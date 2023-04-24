Tucker Carlson: Good vs. Evil

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
None of this makes sense in conventional political terms.
When people decide that the goal is to destroy things — destruction for its own sake, “hey let’s tear it down” — what you’re watching is not a political movement.
It’s evil.
What do these two conditions [good and evil] produce?
Good is characterized by: order; calmness, tranquility, peace, lack of conflict; and cleanliness.
Evil is characterized by their opposites: violence; hate; disorder; division; disorganization; and filth.
If you are all in on the things that produce the latter basket of outcomes, what you’re really advocating for is evil.