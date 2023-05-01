CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS: SECOND AMENDMENT AND 2024 ELECTION

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



The 2A is our last line of earthly defense against all out tyranny.

Will the Tennessee legislature rush to appease gun control activists after the Nashville shooting with a special session? Catherine Austin Fitts, president of Solari Inc and publisher of solari.com, on the Second Amendment, coming financial threats from CBDC centralized control, and measures that can be taken at the state level to protect financial transaction freedom.

0:58 Second Amendment - a make-or-break issue for 2024 elections

7:07 Personal story on the importance of a gun for women's safety

19:07 Red Flags, Christmas parades and SUVs

26:59 What can we, the people of Tennessee, say to TN legislators? How do we get the governor out of the corner he's been put in by media and gun control activists?

38:00 The importance of financial transaction freedom

40:09 The state government needs the ability to collect taxes and spend money because the state government is a big part of the local economy. The importance of a publicly owned bank/reserve for financial security and a healthy local banking system

Source: The David Knight Show

https://rumble.com/c/TheDavidKnightShow