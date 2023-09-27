The Food You Eat Is Fake, Here’s Some Proof “Fake Fruits In Walmart GMO Is Killing Us” 🥭 ☣️🚫

“This is a mango and it looks fake, it feels fake like I'm beyond pissed and this is like look at this. This is GMO. I'm gonna give it a big no. Like I’m beyond pissed… like look at this this is GMO”





“Exactly and this is why I say none of you are vegetarians none of you are vegans none of you are eating real food I'm gonna show it to you here now look this is an organic pair but on the pair you see the label right you see these labels they put on it says trust well can we really trust it now if you look at the number there if you can see it on the live can you see it all right if you look at the number there is designated by a 9, 8 or 4 if it's a 4 it's pesticides right so it's conventionally raised which means it's on a regular farm there's no real regulation they can do whatever they need to do to grow that fruit”





This is a long video with a lot of great information, I can’t transcribe it all due to X’s text limits but it’s worth a watch









