THIS IS STRAIGHT 🔥 OUT OF HELL

VfB called out this pimp on this utter scumbaggery:





Joel Osteen has become the butt of many jokes online for his delayed reaction to Hurricane Harvey.





The televangelist has been widely criticized for failing to open his 17,000-seat church to flooding evacuees sooner.





The multi-millionaire preacher tweeted Monday that his church was 'inaccessible' despite photos that showed it was mostly unharmed in the hurricane.





Since then, many have been pointing out the hypocrisy of Osteen's Christianity online with hilarious memes.





One of the memes shows Osteen crying during an impassioned speech, and reads: 'Lord, I will open the church for $50 a head.'





Many of the memes drew attention to Osteen's enormous wealth.





'Osteen is now accepting donations for Harvey relief. Here is his house, in case you were wondering where your donations went,' one meme reads, showing a picture of his lavish home.





Others were pointed out how un-Christian his delayed response to the hurricane was.





'I don't remember a scene in the New Testament where Jesus had to have his arm twisted before he'd help the sick & poor,' one meme read, including a picture of Jesus.





Osteen has been blocking many of his critics on Twitter.





He has also come out in several television interviews to defend his actions, saying he didn't open his doors immediately because the city had not asked Lakewood Church to act as a shelter and that there were safety concerns over a previous flood that happened at the church.





The building is now being used as a temporary shelter and distribution center for hurricane relief.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Ykt3e1x6Z_U





Thumbnail: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4836882/Joel-Osteen-lambasted-hilarious-memes.html





One comment from 8 years ago:





OSTEENS ARE MULTIMILLIONAIRES AND STILL HAVE DONATED ZERO DOLLARS TO HARVEY VICTIMS!!!!!!!!!!!! ONLY OPENED MEGA CHURCH AFTER GETTING HAMMERED ON SOCIAL MEDIA FOR NOT OFFERING IT TO VICTIMS!!!!!!!!!!!





PSALM 2





1 Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing?





2 The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the Lord, and against his anointed, saying,





3 Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us.





4 He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision.





5 Then shall he speak unto them in his wrath, and vex them in his sore displeasure.





6 Yet have I set my king upon my holy hill of Zion.





7 I will declare the decree: the Lord hath said unto me, Thou art my Son; this day have I begotten thee.





8 Ask of me, and I shall give thee the heathen for thine inheritance, and the uttermost parts of the earth for thy possession.





9 Thou shalt break them with a rod of iron; thou shalt dash them in pieces like a potter's vessel.





10 Be wise now therefore, O ye kings: be instructed, ye judges of the earth.





11 Serve the Lord with fear, and rejoice with trembling.





12 Kiss the Son, lest he be angry, and ye perish from the way, when his wrath is kindled but a little. Blessed are all they that put their trust in him.





https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm%202&version=KJV