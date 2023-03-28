© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Reaction To Danger By Wise Or Fool.
Proverbs 27:12 (NIV).
12) The prudent see danger and take refuge,
but the simple keep going and pay the penalty.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Wise defend themselves from danger.
The Foolish suffer from ignoring danger.
